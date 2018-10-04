WHAT TO KNOW:
- Democrats are energized. The economy’s booming. Her opponent’s party is toxic. And yet Oregon Gov. Kate Brown’s election bid is in trouble.
- Her opponent, GOP rep. Knute Buehler, claims to be a social moderate and fiscal conservative. That’s swaying some voters—but not the high-school students who tried to knock the candidates off their canned talking points in the first of three debates.
- A “sophisticated cyberattack” on Burgerville and its customers who used credit cards was detected by the FBI in late August. The chain didn’t tell the public until now—and one customer has already sued.
- The union that represents ICE officers is asking for an investigation into Mayor Ted Wheeler for official misconduct and alleged civil rights violations.
- Portlanders are preparing to walk out of work this afternoon in protest of the Supreme Court nomination of Judge Brett Kavanaugh. The local demonstration will start in front of the Multnomah County Courthouse at 4 pm.
MUST-LISTEN:
- Tackling the beat from “Bodak Yellow” is a bold move. But KayelaJ isn’t easily daunted. Each of the 25 songs on Homage—the 22-year-old Portland MC’s debut mixtape—samples an iconic track from an influential woman rapper.
WHERE TO DRINK BEER BREWED BY MONKS:
- For more than a century, Oregon’s Mount Angel Abbey has been home to dozens of Catholic monks. Now, it’s also home to their taproom. In accordance with Benedictine principles, the taproom has no TVs and doesn’t play any music.
