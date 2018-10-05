WHAT TO KNOW:
- Portlanders gathered downtown last night to protest Judge Brett Kavanaugh. But one Oregon member of Congress says his hopes of blocking the confirmation are dwindling.
- Reporting gets results: The Oregon women’s prison has adopted substantial reforms to its vaccination practices after WW found a flu outbreak last year killed an inmate and revealed deficiencies in the prison’s medical practices.
- A trio of sponsors want to put a measure on the 2020 ballot that would prohibit Oregon government bodies from borrowing money to pay their obligations to the Public Employee Retirement System. Their initiative seeks to block a common practice.
- A Northeast Portland shelter says it offers a safe haven for at-risk teenagers at any hour every day of the year. Multnomah County says those kids found a locked door.
- A county attorney has weighed into the fight over an Oregon ballot measure that would enshrine a ban on “grocery” taxes in the state constitution. The legal opinion says the measure would have wider impacts.
WHERE TO DONATE OLD MEMORIES:
- Japanese lifestyle store MUJI is coming to Portland, and they want your old stuff. Acceptable objects range from small appliances to stuffed animals, but be warned: MUJI will assume official ownership over the donated items if selected. And they’ll compress them into a giant cube stacked with other “memories.”
WHERE TO EAT LIKE A TRAIL BLAZER:
- Portland isn’t a hot destination for insanely wealthy young NBA players. But there is one thing our city can claim: We have some damn good-ass restaurants. And so, we ventured into the caverns of media day to ask the Blazers where they’re looking for dinner nowadays.
