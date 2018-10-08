WHAT TO KNOW:
- The good news for Gov. Kate Brown? Her campaign raised more than a million dollars in a week. The bad news? Her opponent raised twice as much.
- A rural Oregon McDonald’s franchise is being sued for $1.56 million after a 14-year-old girl allegedly suffered serious burns after being scalded by a cup of hot water the restaurant served her.
- Portland’s only cat-adoption bar is closing—unless you know somebody who wants to buy it.
- Comedian Katt Williams was arrested in Portland this weekend, after allegedly getting in a physical fight with his town-car driver about his dog.
- After nearly three months in a losing battle, Oregon’s two U.S. senators voted Saturday against the confirmation of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh, then unleashed blasts of dismay and frustration as the court tilted decisively rightward. A small crowd mourned Kavanaugh’s confirmation in downtown Portland, as rain began to fall.
WHERE TO DRINK:
- Astoria is getting another brewery. The port community is already home to six beer-makers, including top-notch producers like Buoy Beer and Fort George Brewery. But two industry vets are bringing the roving Awesome Ales to a more permanent space in the brewery boomtown.
MUST-BOOK AIRBNB:
- Starting this week, Portland visitors can book vacations in drag superstar Jinkx Monsoon’s home. The home—which boasts a burgeoning vegetable garden, a fire pit and lawn chairs—is worth renting if only for its art collection.
