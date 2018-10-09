WHAT TO KNOW:
- Portland police are seeking witnesses to a Saturday collision, in which the driver of a silver Lexus slowly pushed through a crowd of protesters crossing the street. Without statements from the people in the path of the silver Lexus, police say they may not have a case.
- A Portland chauffeur has sued Katt Williams, claiming the comedian ordered his German shepherd to attack when the driver refused to let the dog ride in the front seat of his GMC Yukon.
- Nike co-founder and chairman emeritus Phil Knight last week gave 12 million Nike shares to a nonprofit on whose board he and his wife sit.
- The landlords of a Southeast Portland apartment complex have filed an eviction lawsuit against the ringleader of a group on tenants on a rent strike
- Politics makes for strange bedfellows—and equally odd splits. This year? The editorial boards of Pamplin Media’s newspapers find themselves on opposite sides of the same issue.
- Supporters of Measure 104 say it’s about fiscal discipline, but it’s really all about enshrining tax breaks that currently exist in Oregon in the state’s constitution. We look at who stands to benefit from the measure passing.
- Three months ago, the world lost one of the great unsung architects of modern indie rock, Richard Swift. But last week, his swan song as a solo artist was released. The Hex finds Swift facing death the only way he knew how—through his music.
- The annual Beer and Cider Pro/Am—put on by Willamette Week—pairs amateur homebrewers with Portland’s best breweries and cideries to come up with utterly unique brews the world has never tasted before. Here are our power rankings of this year’s entries—based on nothing but what their creators decided to call them.
