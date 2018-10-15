WHAT TO KNOW:
- A sudden march by Proud Boys through downtown Portland Saturday turned into a melee, as tensions between radical groups stoked by national media erupted in a street brawl that police struggled to contain.
- The weekend protest begs the question: Why don’t Portland police stop the Proud Boys from brawling? City officials point to a court decision that says governments can’t prohibit gathering based on past behavior—no matter how violent.
- The man at the center of a Portland election-season controversy is defending himself against the charge that he “engaged in some kind of serious sexual misconduct” against County Commissioner Loretta Smith.
- Mayor Ted Wheeler pushed back against allegations that he has hindered Portland police at a press conference Friday morning. “I guess they want me to have the investigation the Supreme Court nominee didn’t have,” he said.
- On Thursday, the Washington Supreme Court struck down the state’s death penalty law. Two days prior, Oregon gubernatorial candidate Knute Buehler promised, if elected, to start executing people on death row in this state for the first time in 21 years.
REMEMBERING A LEGEND:
- On the evening of Monday, October 1, Jeffrey Wilson—known in Portland as Jeffrey Wonderful—died in a motorcycle crash. Wilson—Rose City Rollers co-founder, the Viles guitarist, Dandy Warhols’ “Little Drummer Boy,” Elvis Room designer—was a wonderful friend to this city.
WHERE TO SNOWSHOE:
- Snowshoeing is one of the most accessible winter activities. Unlike skiing or snowboarding, you don’t need several hundred dollars and an REI catalog of high-end equipment to get started. But hey, don’t take our word for it. Maybe you’re more apt to listen to a guy named Chopper.
