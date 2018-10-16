WHAT TO KNOW:
- Mayor Ted Wheeler proposed a policy to crack down on warring protesters. Then he stunned the city by mentioning that right-wing protesters had a cache of guns on a downtown roof before an August protest.
- A related question: Don’t we already have laws against street fighting and violence?
- Portland Trail Blazers owner Paul Allen has died at age 65, according to his family and Vulcan, Inc, Allen’s holding company. He died of complications from non-Hodgkins lymphoma, a cancer of the lymphatic system.
- Two former Oregon governors called on Rep. Knute Buehler, the Republican nominee, to release his full tax returns. That demand comes after revelations about tax credits Buehler bought, but never mentioned.
- Dustin Mills, co-founder and creative director of music-focused magazine Eleven PDX, has died. He was 41. Mills, who lived in Portland since he was 3 years old, was a integral member of the local music scene.
AWARD-WINNING BREWS:
- For six years, Willamette Week’s Beer & Cider Pro/Am has paired homebrewers with pro brewers and encouraged them to go wild, then brought in the public to drink and judge. We now know who made this year’s favorites.
YOUR GUIDE TO OREGON'S BACKCOUNTRY:
- In Oregon, conversations about the overuse of recreational zones are ubiquitous. Heading outside resort areas, into the backcountry, riders can find sought-after solitude. Here’s your beginner’s guide to blazing fresh trails.
