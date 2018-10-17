WHAT TO KNOW:
- The announcement by Mayor Ted Wheeler Tuesday afternoon that police found a “cache of firearms” atop the garage sent shock waves through the city. Now police are downplaying the incident, saying they found just three rifles, unloaded and still in cases.
- An important question: Why didn’t the mayor know about the guns? Wheeler says he didn’t learn about the incident in the parking garage until Oct. 15. Meanwhile, his colleagues in City Hall remain skeptical remain skeptical his new rules for brawling protesters are fully baked.
- It looks as if Nike co-founder and chairman emeritus Phil Knight may have been an even more generous supporter of GOP nominee Knute Buehler than state campaign finance filings show. Recent filings show that Knight gave the association $1 million on Aug. 13.
- Oregon Secretary of State Dennis Richardson’s failing health is raising questions about who will oversee the November election.
- In the runoff for an open seat on Portland City Council, Commissioner Loretta Smith has raised roughly $210,000 more than her opponent, former legislator Jo Ann Hardesty. But Hardesty has raised more from small donors.
MUST-WATCH:
- Portland stoner metal icons were recently featured in a campaign by golf equipment company Callaway. In the five-minute ad, the band swing some clubs, drink some beer and yell lots of expletives.
MEET PORTLAND'S SCENT MASTERS:
- When the duo behind Portland fragrance design studio Maak Lab work with clients, they’re not just interested in hearing about their customers’ favorite smells. “We’ll tell clients, ‘Think about the rave you went to when you were 16. What did that feel like?’ Then we can pull inspiration and ingredients around that memory.”
To get daily news round-ups like this in your inbox every morning, subscribe to our Daily Primer newsletter.
Comments