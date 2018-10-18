WHAT TO KNOW:
- We’ve examined nearly three dozen races and ballot measures in the Portland metro area, and made hard decisions in each. Our endorsement for Oregon Governor was difficult, but ultimately we picked Kate Brown because her progressive values align most clearly with the constituents she seeks to serve.
- And in the contentious Portland City Council race, which promises an historic outcome, we picked Jo Ann Hardesty over Loretta Smith because she would give a voice to people too long excluded from power in this city and, if she can remain focused, bring about real change at City Hall.
- Elsewhere in the nation, an Oregon musician is facing eight years in prison for drug trafficking after being arrested in Mississippi with cannabis he legally bought here.
- A Southeast Portland landlord has agreed to dismiss the eviction case against a tenant helping to lead a rent strike. The landlord brought a case for eviction earlier this month, based on failure to pay rent.
- After nearly a decade of business, Italian restaurant Accanto will close at the end of the month. The business, which first opened on Southeast Belmont Street in 2009 as a more-casual offshoot to neighboring Genoa, is serving its last meal Oct. 27.
TRADES TO SHAKE UP THE BLAZERS SEASON:
- The Blazers don’t need someone to make them better. They need someone to inject the team, and the city, with extra beauty and wonder and excitement. They need the wildest trade imaginable. Here are five ideal options.
WHERE TO EAT:
- G Station is like Portland’s answer to Bob’s Burgers, if it were set in a port town bus station. Opened in 2015 inside the Greyhound station in Old Town, it is one of Portland’s secret cheap-eats gems.
