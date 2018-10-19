"I was wondering if there might be a limit on [Richardson's] ability to delegate his constitutionally assigned role as a Land Board member to a non-elected official?" Palmateer wrote to DeVore late Monday. "I'm wondering if there is a difference between being able to delegate his authority to the deputy to duties that are clearly assigned to the secretary of state (such as oversight of elections, corporations division etc…) versus roles that are assigned to him by the Constitution?"