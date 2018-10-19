WHAT TO KNOW:
- Portland professional skateboarder Charlie Wilkins is receiving death threats after the internet falsely identifies him as an Antifa protester who harassed a widow at last weekend’s protest.
- After the violent right-wing group Patriot Prayer announced a Monday protest at Clark College in Vancouver, Wash., the school has decided to close for the day. “Given the history of violence associated with this group,” president Bob Knight wrote in a statement, “we feel that suspending operations is our most prudent course of action.”
- Another busy day for Republican gubernatorial candidate Rep.Knute Buehler: He picked up a $1 million check from Phil Knight (yes, another one!) and promised to open Wapato Jail as a homeless shelter.
- The ballots arriving in Portland mailboxes this week include two big-ticket measures for affordable housing. And both measures this week scored one of the most famous people in Portland history as a pitchman: Trail Blazers championship center Bill Walton.
- TriMet says it is clearing up confusion around fare enforcement after a circuit judge threw out a criminal case against a woman accused of evading fare on the basis that the TriMet officer who stopped her had done so unconstitutionally.
- Oregon Labor Commissioner Brad Avakian is demanding a judge hold the state’s top legislative officials in contempt for not responding to his subpoenas in a sexual harassment investigation.
MUST-WATCH FILM:
- Adapted from a novel by Portland writer Patrick deWitt, The Sisters Brothers has uncommon depth but routinely cheapens it with overeager or expository dialogue. There is one commendable performance: Spain, cast as the role of Oregon.
WHERE TO DRINK AND PLAY GAMES:
- Did you know Portland has more pinball machines than any other city in America? It’s true. There are 855 machines located within city limits. So which arcade bars are worth your time and quarters?
