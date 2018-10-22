WHAT TO KNOW:
- Your ballot just arrived in the mail. You don’t have time to read the entirety of the Voters’ Pamphlet. What do you do? Start here, by listening to our short endorsement podcasts, which summarize key races and include highlighted exchanges of the candidates we interviewed.
- New figures from the Oregon Office of Economic Analysis show a somewhat surprising finding—that both the cannabis and alcohol industries have created more jobs than the state’s technology sector over the past decade.
- It’s unclear whether Oregon’s secretary of state is healthy enough to oversee the November election, and other top officials are discussing what to do if he leaves office.
- The money keeps raining in to state Rep. Knute Buehler (R-Bend)’s campaign for governor. Buehler disclosed another $1 million check late Friday night. Meanwhile, the Oregon League of Conservation Voters is spending big bucks for Gov. Kate Brown.
- Intel is being sued for wrongful death by the estate of an Aloha man who alleges Intel’s negligent safety standards led to field service technician Jay Elwell’s death in July 2017.
BLAZER MANIA:
- Seemingly everything that can possibly happen in a sporting event was happening at Moda Center on Thursday. It was the first Blazers game after the death of longtime team owner Paul Allen on Monday. It was also the first game LeBron James would play as a Los Angeles Laker.
PAY IT FORWARD:
- Mads Ambrose wants to rewrite the beauty industry textbook. That’s why at Babe Wax you can contribute to a Wax Fund—a pay-it-forward system for funding waxing services for low-income trans women and trans feminine clients.
