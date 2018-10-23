WHAT TO KNOW:
- Geologists have discovered new faults on Mount Hood that could trigger a highly destructive earthquake in the Portland area. The faults are separate from the Cascadia subduction zone, which for nearly a decade scientists have warned could cause a massive earthquake dubbed The Big One.
- A new survey says nearly half of Portland’s e-scooter riders are new to the bike lane. E-scooters appear to be effective in getting people out of cars.
- In TV advertisements, the backers of an Oregon constitutional amendment to prohibit grocery taxes argue that Measure 103 would help food banks and pantries by making sure they wouldn’t be taxed. Opponents say that claim is deceptive, and advocacy groups have asked the campaign backing Measure 103 to take it down.
- David Poulson, the Republican nominee in Senate District 19 is an interesting guy. Yesterday, Poulson’s campaign released a video of a song he wrote titled, Oregon, Blaze On! In the pantheon of campaign-related music videos (an admittedly small sample size), it’s pretty good.
- Nearly one year after seafood-focused restaurant Roe reopened in downtown Portland, its well-known and much-lauded head chef and co-owner is out.
WHERE TO CATCH CLASSIC SPOOKY FLICKS:
- For the faint of heart but fan of the Halloween season, the Disney original and ’90s-kid classic Hocus Pocus might suit your fancy. See it tonight, or plan the rest of your week around spooky screenings.
WHERE TO DRINK:
- The Lighthouse is the closest thing to a rural Oregon bar that’s still within city limits. “You go in there on a Friday night, it has a small-town feel,” the bar’s owner says. “People know each other, they know the bartenders, and everyone is super-friendly.”
