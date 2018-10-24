Last week, WW published our endorsements for Oregon's November election ("Scared? Vote., WW, Oct. 17, 2018). The choices that drew the most heat? Our picks of Gov. Kate Brown for another four years in office, and our rejection of Measure 26-201, a tax on businesses to fund clean energy projects. Here's how readers weighed in.
ReadySetNO, via Reddit: "I'm not happy with Brown, but the problem with good ol' Knute is he says one thing but his voting record says another."
Marie Gettel-Gilmartin, via Facebook: "I know the homeless situation has gotten worse here, but it has all the way up and down the West Coast. We can't hold Kate completely responsible. Plus, she's the only candidate with a practical plan to solve the problem. Knute doesn't want to spend any money to fix things, so how is it going to get any better with him?"
Lena Alhusseini, via Twitter: "Not all Republicans are Trump, and political parties are not tribes."
Andi Costa, via Facebook: "I actually have liked a lot of what Knute has discussed, not necessarily all his views, and I question whether an all-Dem block of government is any better for Oregon than the all-GOP one that has been in Washington, D.C. But sorry, Knute, the only thing between me/Oregon and Trump/Washington, D.C., is the Oregon state government. So now is not the time for me to experiment."
Babcock123, via wweek.com: "A vote for Brown may be an anti-Trump vote, but it is also a vote for someone who has failed to do anything significant in her time in office."
Ali Berman, via wweek.com: "I'm very disappointed that Willamette Week took a no stance on 26-201, the Portland Clean Energy Initiative. This measure simultaneously fights climate change and promotes social justice, two things this city desperately needs to go into the future."
Iowe76, via wweek.com: "You're wrong and deeply paternalistic to oppose new revenues for high-priority needs for low-income communities and communities of color, identified by their organizations."
Damon Motz-Story, via wweek.com: "Extremely disappointed in WW for saying 'no' on Measure 26-201, Portland Clean Energy Initiative. Y'all endorsed Jo Ann Hardesty in May, lauding her key role in the initiative and stating a need for more strong leadership from POC in Portland."
