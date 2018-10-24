WHAT TO KNOW:
- Portland City Commissioner Chloe Eudaly wants more Portlanders to vote. So she’s sending out city workers on the public dime to remind them. While Eudaly’s move appears to be legal, the notion of paying city employees to get out the vote is raising some eyebrows, particularly given that Eudaly has a stake in two races on this November’s ballot.
- Initial ballot returns posted by the Oregon secretary of state’s elections division show that Democrats are turning their ballots in at a much faster clip than Republicans.
- The Oregon Health Authority is proposing at least $800 million in new taxes on tobacco and alcohol, according to a draft copy of the agency’s 2019-21 budget. Gov. Kate Brown hasn’t approved the tax hike—and she’s been vague about her plans after the election.
- Dispatch records newly obtained by WW show Portland officers fired “flash-bangs” into a crowd because they wanted to retrieve their police cruisers, which were surrounded by antifascist protesters. As it turned out, the cars were empty.
- Oregon leaders, including House Speaker Tina Kotek and U.S. Sen. Jeff Merkley, vowed Tuesday to fight a federal rollback of protections for trans people.
WHERE TO SPEND HALLOWEEN:
- If anything can raise a dead illusionist with a penchant for handcuffs and chains, it’s a striptease. The folks at Experience Theatre Project will attempt to communicate with the legendary Harry Houdini after a burlesque performance that promises to be both sexy and scary. Read about that, and 10 other halloween events, here.
GET YOUR NAILS DONE WHILE GETTING HIGH:
- In Portland, you can do a lot of things while smoking weed—including getting a pedicure. Nomsternailz is a 420-friendly nail service where owner Nomi Miraj hosts a pop-up salon in the comfort of your own home, with your own bong.
