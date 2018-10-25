WHAT TO KNOW:
- An internal investigation of a crucial Multnomah County office that handles parole describes a workplace where parole officers fight over flags, sleep on the job and use racial insults.
- A police officer reported seeing an antifascist protester openly carrying a handgun during an Aug. 4 protest, according to dispatch records newly released by the Portland Police Bureau. Those records also suggest officers fired “flash-bangs” into a crowd in order to recover police cruisers surrounded by Antifa.
- An empty lot in St. Johns is slated to become the newest site for an official homeless village. It could soon become a permanent site for Hazelnut Grove, which formed in 2015.
- In an email to staff, Portland Parks & Recreation director told bureau staff that they won’t be given time during their work day to participate in the novel “Get Out the Vote” canvassing effort being launched in Portland City Hall.
- When Think Out Loud host Dave Miller asked why Oregonians should consider national politics when voting for governor, that sparked a spirited debate between Willamette Week and The Oregonian.
MUST-LISTEN ZOMBIE JAZZ:
- Before Amenta Abioto, Sage Fischer and Maxx Katz wrote a score to Night of the Living Dead, none of them had even seen it. Nonetheless, they each agreed to compose one-third of a new score to the 1968 zombie flick that started them all. This week, it will be performed at a screening of the movie.
WHERE TO DRINK:
- Hey Love was opened two weeks ago in the lobby of Jupiter Next. The décor is a flurry of photogenic touches from the South Pacific circa 1976, with intricate floral wallpaper, mismatched photos and a jungle of leafy plants that directly encourage the consumption of sugary, high-proof cocktails.
To get daily news round-ups like this in your inbox every morning, subscribe to our Daily Primer newsletter.
Comments