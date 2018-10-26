WHAT TO KNOW:
- For the first time in over a decade, the U.S. Geological Survey updated its volcano threat activity list—essentially a ranking of how hazardous the nation’s 161 active volcanoes are to surrounding communities—and Southwest Washington’s Mount St. Helens and Mount Rainier ranked number two and three. Spooky!
- Not scared yet? Data provided to WW show exactly where the Mount Hood fault zone could trigger a 7.2 magnitude earthquake. The faults span 34 miles from Clear Lake north to the Columbia River.
- An Oregon civil rights watchdog, Bob Joondeph, says a jail for the homeless is a disastrous plan.
- As of yesterday, all registered voters in Multnomah County should have received ballots for the Nov. 6 general election. For anyone who hasn’t received a ballot yet, there are a few things to do.
- Rep. Jeff Barker (D-Aloha) says Oregon’s public defenders deserve a pay raise. The defense lawyers paid with public money to represent indigent clients make substantially less than the prosecutors sitting on the other side of the courtroom.
- Marylhurst University is calling it quits. The result is a liquidation of all the school’s belongings—including Marylhurst’s art collection—on Nov. 1.
WHERE TO SLURP RAMEN AND WHISKEY:
- We’ve gathered six of the city’s top ramen chefs who will partner with half-a-dozen bartenders to create some slurp-worthy tasters, and then you get to decide the winner. This Willamette Week-sponsored event combines two of the hottest food trends—noodles and whiskey cocktails—all under one roof.
WHERE TO BRUNCH:
- There is a new, permanent bright spot punching through the clouds, and it’s the brunch at HunnyMilk. Serving warm comfort food with a picture-perfect backdrop—imagine Grandma’s biscuits and gravy, but more aesthetically pleasing—all HunnyMilk does is brunch, but it does it damn well.
