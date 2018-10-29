WHAT TO KNOW:
- Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg has shattered the record for the largest individual donation in Oregon political history.
- In the wake of a mass shooting in a Pittsburgh synagogue Saturday morning, Portland police stepped up patrols and Oregon officials registered their horror at “pure evil.”
- The so-called MAGAbomber may have taken an interest in Oregon politics. Sayoc sent out tweets targeting both Oregon Gov. Kate Brown and Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler.
- The Republican challenger for House District 49 in east Multnomah County says the Democratic incumbent is using coded anti-immigrant language to hold onto his seat.
- Governor’s race updates: Knute Buehler changed his position on the personal income tax kicker. And Gov. Kate Brown won a court ruling that delays the release of bills planned for the next legislative session.
- Portland experienced record-breaking heat this summer, and it looks like winter could be unusually warm as well.
SAY GOODBYE TO THE BRODY:
- After more than two decades, the Brody Theater will close its doors at the end of November. The theater will hold farewell shows throughout the month, and on Nov. 3, it will host a showcase featuring several of its founding members.
WHERE TO EAT:
- Bundy’s Bagels—the Hawthorne St. bagel cart that scored WW’s best boiled bagels award last year—closed on Oct. 7, after demand began to outpace production capability. But now, backed by a larger bakery, it’s set to reopen.
