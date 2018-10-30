The oldest known Amur tiger died today at the Oregon Zoo.
Mikhail, the "playful" 300-pound cat, was just a day shy of his 20th birthday, making him the oldest tiger in any Association of Zoos and Aquariums accredited zoo. In the wild, Amur tigers—classified as highly endangered— have a lifespan of just 10 to 15 years.
In a statement today, the zoo says that Mikhail was "humanely euthanized following a decline related to his advanced age."
The zoo's Amur tiger caretaker, Amy Cutting, says: "As old as he was, we knew, realistically, that this day would be coming. But even when you think you're prepared for it, you never really are."
Cutting says Mikhail's playful, active nature belied his old age—which she says is a testament to the care he received at the zoo.
"I couldn't be prouder of our keeper staff for everything they did to ensure he had a good life right up to the end," she says. In order to keep Mikhail active, for example, caretakers taught him to play soccer.
This is the second Amur tiger loss for the zoo this year, having lost a cat named Borris earlier in the month.
Amur tigers, native to southeast Russia, are at risk of extinction due to poaching and habitat loss.
