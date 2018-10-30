WHAT TO KNOW:
- Portland activists pledged to boycott local businesses that advertise in The Oregonian after the paper published a Sunday opinion column that wrote favorably about the Vancouver, Wash.-based leader of the right-wing extremist group Patriot Prayer.
- Organic farmers in Southern Oregon fear the cannabis boom may have poisoned Oregon lands—killing hawks and straining water supplies.
- Multnomah County Republicans have filed a formal complaint against Portland Commissioner Chloe Eudaly’s “get out the vote,” effort, which asks city employees to go door-to-door on the public dime.
- The close race between incumbent Gov. Kate Brown, a Democrat and her Republican challenger, state Rep. Knute Buehler (R-Bend), has piqued The New York Times‘ interest.
- Backers of Measure 103, the Oregon constitutional amendment that would ban taxes on groceries, last week notified another campaign to expect a donation worth $75,000.
WHERE TO DRINK:
- We went pub crawling on the Mount Hood Express to find the best bars on the way down from Timberline. Here are some favorites that are worth a pit stop, and a far preferable way to wait out homeward-bound ski traffic than sitting in your car.
WHAT TO WEAR:
- Are the cooler temperatures and gray skies leaving you feeling uninspired with your wardrobe? Check out our roundup of fashionable staples for Portland’s crummiest months.
