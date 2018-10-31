WHAT TO KNOW:
- In a surprise move, Patrick Starnes, the Independent Party of Oregon nominee for governor, today announced he is suspending his campaign and will urge voters instead to vote for incumbent Gov. Kate Brown.
- Two Sundays ago, the Trans Lifeline got four times its usual amount of calls. A local volunteer operator for the non-profit hotlines explains why.
- Readers have clamored to know what they should do in the obscure and unusual contest for Multnomah County Circuit Judge. Here’s our endorsement.
- Even as Portland and Multnomah County have sharply increased spending on homeless services, the number of people who died while living on the streets has stayed the same.
- The oldest known Amur tiger died today at the Oregon Zoo. Mikhail, the “playful” 300-pound cat, was just a day shy of his 20th birthday.
- Some dark shit has gone down in Portland. Here is our guide to Portland’s haunted walking tours, including what we found scary, lame or just totally bizarre.
WHERE TO EAT:
- No, you’re not seeing double. Portland restaurant bosses have been adding duplicate outlets at an unprecedented pace. Here’s a quick inventory of the newbies and how they stack up against the originals.
WHAT NOT TO WEAR:
- Halloween should be fun. But that fun shouldn’t come at the expense of a marginalized group, nor cost you your job once the photos hit the ‘Gram. Here are our do’s and don’t-you-dares of halloween costuming.
