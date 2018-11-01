WHAT TO KNOW:
- Engedaw Berhanu will always remember the night his nephew was murdered. “When Mulugeta died, I was ignorant about this stuff,” he says. “Ignorance is bliss.”
- On Nov. 6, Portland voters will decide on Measure 26-201, which would levy a new tax to pursue ambitious energy goals. But what if the city could have clean energy—without any new taxes? California does.
- Portland voters are getting a slew of campaign mail—and a lot of it suggests the scariest thing on the ballot this November is … Portland itself.
- Right-wing Constitution Party candidate Aaron Auer has spent $0.00 this calendar year, but mailers that feature his photo are landing on voters’ doorsteps. The reason why is a mystery.
- A Multnomah County grand jury on Wednesday declined to indict the Portland police officers who shot and killed 27-year-old Patrick Kimmons in the early morning of Sept. 30. Soon afterward, protests began—and a driver was arrested for hitting a protester.
WHERE TO DRINK (AND SLURP):
- We’ve gathered six of the city’s top ramen chefs who will partner with half-a-dozen bartenders to create some slurp-worthy tasters, and then you get to decide the winner. The Ramen + Whisky Fest combines two of the hottest food trends—noodles and whisky cocktails—all under one roof.
WHAT TO SMOKE:
- A classic never dies. Though old-school hashish has largely fallen by the wayside, Moto Perpetuo Farm has been bringing a variety of hash to the Oregon market for roughly the past year.
To get daily news round-ups like this in your inbox every morning, subscribe to our Daily Primer newsletter.
Comments