WHAT TO KNOW:
- A campaign to remove the fundraising page for traveling far-right protest group Patriot Prayer has succeeded, less than a week after The Oregonian published an ill-timed op-ed that characterized the group’s Vancouver-based leader Joey Gibson as a “modern day prophet.”
- Ballot returns remain strong for the Nov. 6 general election. If recent trends hold, nearly two million Oregonians will vote—but Democrats are more enthusiastic.
- A candidate who warned of Portland’s sinister influence in this election—and used a swastika to do it—has apologized, but not really.
- Militia groups are taking President Trump literally and heading to the border to fend off a migrant caravan. Among their ranks may be some right-wing Oregonians.
- E-scooter company Skip has pulled its scooters off Portland streets. The company says that’s because rain has made road conditions dangerous.
- Upon WW’s reporting on Shemia Fagan’s e-scootering door-to-door to get out the vote, a consultant for Lori Chavez-DeRemer reached out to say Chavez-DeRemer was doing it first.
MUST-TRY OBSCURE WINTER SPORTS:
- If you’re getting burned out on skiing and snowboarding altogether, we’ve rounded up some niche snow sports to try, including skijoring and trikking.
HOW TO GIVE BACK:
- Are you broke but still want to change the world? You’re not alone. Luckily, making a difference is easier than ever before — especially if you don’t have money. Because, in 2018, money is just one of many currencies.
