- An Oregon voter-turnout nonprofit is sassing young voters with an obscenity-laced pep talk that derides online activism. “Guess what, your protest photos on Instagram aren’t doing shit,” the campaign tells voters…on Instagram. Meanwhile, the Democratic Party of Oregon is using a blunt motivator: shame.
- Real-estate developers have given heavily to City Council candidate Loretta Smith, fearing her opponent Jo Ann Hardesty will support rent control. But one developer appears to be hedging his bets.
- Trying to plan a wedding in a Portland park for any time between March and December of 2019? It’s a gamble. Portland Parks and Recreation has opened its wedding lottery for next summer’s slate of outdoor nuptials.
- The longtime executive director of the Oregon Brewers Guild is out. An email sent to members last week announced that Brian Butenschoen was no longer employed by the nonprofit.
- Not sure how to vote on all those measures when you turn in your ballot at the very last second? Here’s our endorsements, one more time.
- On Sunday, six of Portland’s best ramen chefs and half-a-dozen bartenders presented samples at the Ramen + Whisky festival. It’s rare that the people and the judges agree on favorites, but this year that’s precisely what happened.
- As winter rolls into Portland, most flock to Mount Hood. But for those still seeking an outdoorsy excursion (and perhaps a hot toddy), the Oregon Coast has become a winter mecca for storm watchers.
