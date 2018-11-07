WHAT TO KNOW:
- Jo Ann Hardesty is the first black woman elected to Portland City Council. “I am proud to say this is the Portland I thought it was,” she said, minutes after defeating Loretta Smith.
- Gov. Kate Brown will win another term. The millions of dollars Nike co-founder Phil Knight spent on her Republican challengers proved insufficient. In fact, Brown also gets Democratic super-majorities in both legislative chambers.
- Oregon voters resoundingly rejected challenges to sanctuary laws and abortion funding. Efforts to move the state rightward flopped.
- Portland’s Clean Energy Initiative wins the day; the Metro Housing bond cruises to victory; and a grocery tax ban is soundly rejected.
- Two Portland city commissioners are opposed to the high-profile ordinance that Mayor Wheeler has filed to block the clashes between dueling protesters in the streets of Portland.
- Portland Brewing, one of the state’s oldest beer producers, has abruptly closed its restaurant and taproom on Northwest 31st Avenue.
FREE DONUTS:
- Blue Star Donuts is handing out free doughnuts on Friday. The complimentary treats are to celebrate the Southeast Portland store’s short move from its Southeast Hawthorne Boulevard location to 3325 SE Division St.
WHERE TO DRINK:
- Welcome to your new favorite bar, Portland. The city’s first pub-bookstore hybrid, Rose City Book Pub, has all the makings of a Portland cliché. But the simple bar manages to fuse two of the city’s trademarks without a drip of pretension.
