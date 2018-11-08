WHAT TO KNOW:
- A transgender Powell’s employee, Zee Brewer, says the bookstore refused to designate a gender-neutral restroom in its corporate office. But the conflict didn’t end there.
- A group of black constituents came to Commissioner Chloe Eudaly with concerns last month. But the meeting quickly went haywire over a Decemberists board game mistaken as a Ouija board.
- A Portland Uber driver wants $10,000 in damages from scooter company Skip after two riders smashed a scooter into his Subaru and fled the scene. It’s the first legal notice in Portland sent to a scooter operator.
- Knute Buehler pushed hard to appeal to Portland voters. It didn’t work. He fared worse in Multnomah County than any Republican nominee in the past two decades.
- A U.S. Marines veteran surprised the Portland Trail Blazers last night with a mid-game protest of a military contractor.
MUST-WATCH:
- If a movie monster from the 1980s has elicited your terror or fascination, smart money says either Rick Baker or Chris Walas molded the rubber and clay responsible. We caught up with both pioneering practical effects artists ahead of the Hollywood Theatre’s screenings of some of their best work this weekend.
WHERE TO EAT:
- We vegans aren’t exactly known for our culinary achievements. That’s slowly beginning to change in Portland. A new wave of restaurants treat vegan food less like a novelty and more like a cuisine of its own.
