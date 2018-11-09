WHAT TO KNOW:
- City Council’s first elected black woman, Jo Ann Hardesty told Mayor Wheeler that his plan to restrict warring protesters runs the risk of being unequally enforced against people of color.
- Commissioner Chloe Eudaly asked Portland police a series of tough questions about past protests. They declined to answer most of them.
- After one year as police chief, a clearer picture of Danielle Outlaw is emerging. She is a smart, careful, cops’ cop who seems less interested in the kind of police reform her boss Wheeler campaigned on than in taking back control of the city’s streets.
- Residents of Joseph have had to drive out of Wallowa County to purchase cannabis. Soon, they won’t have to.
- Oregon’s Attorney General joined 18 state attorneys general in requesting that Acting US Attorney General Matthew Whitaker recuse himself from the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election.
- The race for Director of East Multnomah Soil and Water Conservation District, Zone 1, remains the last unknown result from this year’s ballot. Thousands of write-in votes are being tallied.
STREET STYLE:
- We asked stylish Portlanders: What is your favorite fall tradition? Here’s what the city’s best-dressed people had to say.
WHAT TO VAPE:
- The Expedition, part of a new line of Vessel premium oil vaporizers, has branded itself as an inventive, more durable upgrade of the basic oil vape. Ultimately, this device is equivalent to a midlife-crisis sports car.
