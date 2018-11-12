WHAT TO KNOW:
- Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler has told the developer who bought Wapato Jail that he does not see a way to use the never-used building as a treatment facility or a homeless shelter.
- One of the big impacts of Gov. Kate Brown’s win last week is on mapping the boundaries of congressional and legislative districts. But Kevin Mannix, the king of Oregon ballot measures, is trying to change the rules.
- Nike has filed patents for self-cleaning shoes and a bodysuit that can teach you yoga.
- A new lawsuit alleges that an actor at a popular “full-contact” haunted house in Gresham broke three of a patron’s teeth.
- Portland summer and winter temperature averages are predicted to rise around four degrees by 2050.
- U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden (D-Ore.) is the latest politician to denounce President Trump’s new pick for U.S. Attorney General, Matthew Whitaker.
COMING SOON:
- The Woodsman Tavern is closing at the end of December, and the Gorham restaurant empire—which includes Toro Bravo and Bless Your Heart Burgers—has quickly staked its claim on the space.
DELIVERY JOINTS:
- In Portland, you don’t even have to leave your house to get weed. Here’s a guide to current cannabis couriers in Portland and which service to choose depending on what you want brought to you and when.
