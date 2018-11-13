WHAT TO KNOW:
- An online apparel and merchandise retailer has deleted all of the t-shirts and sweatshirts sold on its platform by far-right protest group Patriot Prayer. It’s the second company to drop Patriot Prayer in two weeks.
- A Portland woman was injured Friday after riding her bicycle through a booby trap of thin woven string tied across the I-205 multi-use path.
- Reo’s Ribs is back. The restaurant had its grand reopening on Nov. 10, a year and a half after the Hollywood neighborhood BBQ joint burned down in a fire.
- After months of speculation, Laika has finally offered the first peak at their next movie. And no, it’s not an adaptation of Colin Meloy’s novel as rumored.
- Campaign staff for state Rep. Teresa Alonso Leon (D-Woodburn) have formally unionized with the Campaign Workers Guild, making them the first campaign workers in Oregon to do so.
WHAT TO BUY:
- The holidays are upon us, and it’s just as hard as ever to try to buy your friends and loved ones gifts. Check out our roundup of our favorite things that smell good and that you rub on your face.
WHERE TO DRINK:
- A fire pit and numerous heat lamps keep things toasty at this brewery in the colder months, with 12 taps that feature solid hoppy ales, German-influenced lagers and one guest cider. The seclusion is a blessing.
