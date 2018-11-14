WHAT TO KNOW:
- U.S. Sen. Jeff Merkley (D-Ore.) is asking state lawmakers for a rule change that would allow him to run for Senate and for President at the same time.
- An Oregon Health and Sciences University doctor, Dr. Esther Choo, is at the center of a doctor-led campaign for gun control, fighting the NRA. “We are not anti-gun,” she tweeted, “we are anti-bullet holes in our patients.”
- Hours before Portland City Council votes on a proposal to give police more power over protests, three civil-rights groups revealed they had pitched the mayor on a different plan. They say he turned their idea down.
- The next mayor of a small Oregon town is only 18 years old. Last week, Ben Simons was elected mayor of Yoncalla, a Douglas County town with just over 1,000 residents.
- Portland has fined a scooter rental company for not sending enough machines to East Portland.
- Saturday Night Live took aim at Portland podcasters over the weekend. A sketch about an award show called The Poddys began with a sweeping shot of the city’s skyline.
THE LAST INFUSION RECIPE YOU'LL EVER NEED:
- Using budget flowers and basic supplies available at the grocery store you can create doses that are far cheaper than the most wallet-friendly store-bought edibles.
WHERE TO EAT:
- We have officially entered the soup months. Thank goodness, then, for XinhXinh, Portland’s newly opened Vietnamese restaurant that serves banh mi, pho and vermicelli bowls.
