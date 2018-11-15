WHAT TO KNOW:
- Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler’s plan to control violent political brawls was rejected by his colleagues—a remarkable rebuke that leaves the city wondering how police will handle the next protest. Commissioner Nick Fish told the Proud Boys: “Stay home.”
- Republicans saw this year’s election as an opportunity to build on gains from two years ago and move Oregon toward more centrist policies. They were wrong.
- Thirty years after Mulugeta Seraw, an Ethiopian immigrant, was beaten to death by three white supremacists, the city has added sign caps on street signs in the Southeast Portland neighborhood where he was murdered.
- Oregon Senate President Peter Courtney faces a potential mutiny.
- Soon after last week’s issue hit the newsstands, we began hearing concerns about the image on its cover. The misstep tells us we need to bring more perspectives than our own to evaluate our work. We pledge to do that. And we’re sorry.
WHERE TO FIND PIKAS:
- This summer, over a hundred volunteers set out to find out how many pikas survived last September’s massive Eagle Creek Fire. The verdict? “The pint-sized mammals are alive and well.”
WHERE TO DRINK BEER BREWED BY MONKS:
- Monks have been brewing beer at Mount Angel Abbey for years—and now they’ve opened their own taproom. While you won’t find TV or even hear music here, they’re not anything you’ll miss.
