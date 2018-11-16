WHAT TO KNOW:
- In the strongest indication yet that Mayor Ted Wheeler may not seek reelection, Wheeler muttered today that he can’t wait for his term to be over.
- On Wednesday, the Oregon Secretary of State’s office announced it was opening an investigation into why a progressive PAC turned in 97 ballots after the election deadline.
- Police presence at protests has cost the City of Portland more than $3 million since 2016, with overtime and other costs topping $2 million in 2017 alone.
- As late ballots from the Nov. 6 general election trickle in, incumbent Gov. Kate Brown’s share of the vote has finally exceeded 50 percent.
- U.S. Rep Kurt Schrader has joined a rebellion against House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.
- Smoke from northern California’s Camp Fire has begun to drift into the Portland area.
JT SKIPS PORTLAND:
- After months of anticipation for what was sure to be at least a mediocre concert, the newly controversial Justin Timberlake isn’t coming to Portland this Friday.
WHERE TO EAT:
- Master Kong brings to Portland distinctive and delicious cuisine from the coastal southern Guangdong and Tianjin provinces of China. For all of that, the delightful 35-seater is WW‘s 2018 Newcomer of the Year.
