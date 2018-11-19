WHAT TO KNOW:
- Bitterly opposed protesters faced off again this weekend in downtown Portland when right-wing extremists held a rally designed to mock the “Me Too” movement. But the unhinged violence of previous confrontations didn’t occur—because Portland police kept the two groups apart with little use of force.
- Portland is Scooterville no more. The city’s electric scooter pilot program ends Tuesday. What now?
- The Oregon Land Board late Friday afternoon sent out an email seeking buyers for a prime asset: the 91,000 acre Elliott State Forest.
- The quarterly revenue forecast state economists released this week showed Oregon’s booming economy continues to deliver record tax revenues—and cannabis consumption is going through the roof.
- U.S. insulin prices, which are four times higher than prices in other developed countries, are an enduring mystery. Two Oregonians say they have solved the puzzle.
CONSUME AT YOUR OWN RISK:
- October and November are the months when this state’s motorists are most likely to hit deer and other large animals with their cars. But taking them home isn’t legal—yet.
"BEST OF" LIST KILLS BURGER BAR:
- In 2017, Thrillist food critic Kevin Alexander deemed Stanich’s classic Nick’s Cheeseburger “a national treasure.” Turns out, the place was damned by high praise.
