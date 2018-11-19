WHAT TO KNOW:

CONSUME AT YOUR OWN RISK: 

Dean Creek Elk Viewing Area near Reedsport, Oregon. (Rick Obst)
Dean Creek Elk Viewing Area near Reedsport, Oregon. (Rick Obst)

"BEST OF" LIST KILLS BURGER BAR:

(Jason Quigley)
(Jason Quigley)

To get daily news round-ups like this in your inbox every morning, subscribe to our Daily Primer newsletter.