WHAT TO KNOW:
- Commissioner Chloe Eudaly wrote on Facebook that she wouldn’t rule out a run for Portland mayor.
- The FBI is quoted in police documents as saying that the far-right men’s group called the Proud Boys is an “extremist group with ties to white nationalism.”
- Oregon’s population is growing, but it’s not because people are having kids.
- A few days after Katt Williams and his Emmy made an appearance at the Multnomah County Courthouse, the comedian will perform another pair of pop-up Portland shows.
- If you handed your ballot to a Defend Oregon canvasser this election, you might be getting notice that your vote didn’t count.
WHERE TO DRINK:
- Migration Brewing has brought the beer party to Lloyd Center by opening a pop-up, just in time to make holiday shopping season a little more bearable.
WHERE TO EAT:
- Serving things like clam ceviche nachos and uni Texas toast, Canard embodies the ethos for which our city is famous: a devilish compulsion to push people out of their comfort zones.
