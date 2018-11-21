WHAT TO KNOW:
- Meet the winner of our annual Funniest Five survey of more than 100 comedians, club owners, show producers, podcasters and other comedy fanatics: Jake Silberman. The most bizarre Portland venue he’s booked? A dead guy’s basement.
- Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler can make a case for being a leading figure of the anti-Trump resistance. But the new pressures are affecting his decisions.
- What would Portland politicians be without social media and e-scooters to help make them cool and relatable? Multnomah County Chair Deborah Kafoury capitalized on the trend with her own tweet.
- The National Weather Service forecasts heavy rain in Portland on Thanksgiving, and snow accumulation on Oregon Cascade passes starting that Thursday afternoon.
- Your response to our stories shows that in Portland, readers are hungry for real journalism. And as Willamette Week celebrates its 44th birthday this month, we wanted to give you a status report.
YOUR LOCAL SHOPPING GUIDE:
- If there’s ever a time for Portland to practice what we preach about going local, it’s when we spend our hard-earned dollars. Call it voting with your dollar. Shop at participating Little Boxes stores and you’ll earn raffle tickets for chances to win prizes.
WHERE TO PLAY PINGPONG:
- During the cold months, there’s only one way to stave off loneliness, to sweat and to drink simultaneously. In Portland, winter is pingpong season. So we went out and found the best pingpong bars.
