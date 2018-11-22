A NOTE OF THANKS:

Everyone here at WW takes their real inspiration from you, our readers.

And while we have transitioned from being entirely dependent on print readership to reaching our audience across all platforms, one thing that hasn't changed is our core belief that a robust democracy requires smart, independent local journalism.

Without your engagement and support, we could not play our part in this wonderful city.

Thank you.

REASONS TO LOVE PORTLAND: 

(Sam Gehrke)
(Sam Gehrke)

DINNER TABLE TALKING POINTS:

(Emma Gerigscott)
(Emma Gerigscott)

To get daily news round-ups like this in your inbox every morning, subscribe to our Daily Primer newsletter.