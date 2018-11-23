WHAT TO KNOW:

YOUR GUIDE TO OPEN MICS: 

Funhouse Lounge
Funhouse Lounge

MUST-SEE SHOW:

Every year, Willamette Week polls Portland comedy insiders on the best fresh faces in local standup comedy, then brings together the Top 5 for a showcase. 

To get daily news round-ups like this in your inbox every morning, subscribe to our Daily Primer newsletter.