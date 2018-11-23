WHAT TO KNOW:
- Mayor Ted Wheeler decided to replace police on horseback with unarmed cops. Where are they?
- John Allen Chau, a nonprofit director and avid explorer who lived in Vancouver, Wash., was fatally shot with a bow and arrow this month on the shore of a remote island off the coast of Myanmar.
- A judge rejected Multnomah County’s attempt to quash testimony related to a controversial jail use-of-force audit. The ruling is the latest fallout from an audit that imploded Sheriff Dan Staton’s career.
- The Oregon District Attorneys Association says it will back legislative efforts to require unanimous jury verdicts in all felony cases, to bring Oregon in line with the rest of the U.S.
- In Oregon, Democrats draw much of their people power and contributions from labor unions. But an effort by the Washington, D.C.-based Campaign Workers Guild to unionize Democratic campaign workers is off to a rocky start.
YOUR GUIDE TO OPEN MICS:
- It’s the entry point to standup, and because of that, most open mics are rough. We asked for advice on how amateur performers should prepare as well as tips for people who didn’t realize they were about to become an audience.
MUST-SEE SHOW:
Every year, Willamette Week polls Portland comedy insiders on the best fresh faces in local standup comedy, then brings together the Top 5 for a showcase.
