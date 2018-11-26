WHAT TO KNOW:
- The Vancouver, Wash. man who died last week trying to evangelize to an isolated native tribe living on an island off the coast of India wrote his family a handwritten letter explaining his motivations.
- On Friday, the White House released a massive federal assessment of the damages climate change is poised to unleash upon the U.S. economy. One detail: Climate change is going to cripple Oregon’s skiing season.
- A man died on Thanksgiving Day after being restrained by Portland police and Portland State University police. That person was later identified as Richard A. Barry, who died at the hospital after suffering a “medical event” during a welfare check.
- Mayor Ted Wheeler’s office announced Wednesday that the city would redo the process for selecting a new operator for the 2019 Portland Marathon.
- Ten public employees filed a class-action lawsuit this week demanding the return of union dues deducted from their paychecks even after they left the ranks of organized labor.
PORTLAND'S SPEAKEASY RETURNS:
Portland homebrew speakeasy Dean's Scene is coming back with a new manager two years after the death of its founder and namesake. Open 5 pm-midnight Friday and Saturday, all the beer is free—and you're no longer encouraged to donate cash.
MUST-SEE SHOW:
- Every year, Willamette Week polls Portland comedy insiders on the best fresh faces in local standup comedy, then brings together the Top 5 for a showcase.
