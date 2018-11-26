WHAT TO KNOW:

PORTLAND'S SPEAKEASY RETURNS: 

Portland homebrew speakeasy Dean's Scene is coming back with a new manager two years after the death of its founder and namesake. Open 5 pm-midnight Friday and Saturday, all the beer is free—and you're no longer encouraged to donate cash.

Dean’s Scene founder Dean Pottle. IMAGE: Hilary Sander.
Dean’s Scene founder Dean Pottle. IMAGE: Hilary Sander.

MUST-SEE SHOW:

To get daily news round-ups like this in your inbox every morning, subscribe to our Daily Primer newsletter.