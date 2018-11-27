WHAT TO KNOW:

MUST-SEE EXHIBIT:

  • In the 1960s, jazz legend Sun Ra applied to NASA’s art program. The application, framed on a white wall in a new art exhibit, Monuments: The Earth Expedition of Sun Ra, reads like a prophecy.

WHERE TO EAT:

(Christine Dong)
(Christine Dong)

To get daily news round-ups like this in your inbox every morning, subscribe to our Daily Primer newsletter.