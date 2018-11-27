WHAT TO KNOW:
- Some people hated them. Some people loved them. But the brief festival of electric scooters in Portland did reignite interest in alternative forms of transit—including Biketown, the city’s bike-share program.
- The residents of a troubled Southeast Portland housing complex—where a renter fell through a walkway and won $20 million—formed a tenants union after the landlord accidentally organized them by sending them each other’s email addresses.
- Last Wednesday, Portland Water Bureau announced that a Cryptosporidium oocyst was detected in a sample of Bull Run Water. Meaning: A bear probably pooped in it.
- Runner-up in WW’s Funniest Five contest, Corina Lucas, is quickly making a name for herself by “yelling dick jokes.”
- Ever wonder: With so many new homes and apartment buildings rising up in places where there once were none, shouldn’t our tax revenue coffers be awash in fresh cash? Dr. Know answers that question.
MUST-SEE EXHIBIT:
- In the 1960s, jazz legend Sun Ra applied to NASA’s art program. The application, framed on a white wall in a new art exhibit, Monuments: The Earth Expedition of Sun Ra, reads like a prophecy.
WHERE TO EAT:
- The olfactory experience of walking into Kalé is nothing short of extraordinary. And the curry and rice tastes like you grew up eating it, even if you didn’t.
