Last week, on wweek.com, we wrote about a Vancouver, Wash.-based explorer and self-styled Christian missionary, John Allen Chau, who was fatally shot with a bow and arrow this month while trying to approach a remote island off the coast of India. The Sentinelese, the people who inhabit the island, are one of the last remaining groups to reject contact with the outside world and are protected from invasion under Indian law. The bizarre story struck a nerve online.