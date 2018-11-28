Last week, on wweek.com, we wrote about a Vancouver, Wash.-based explorer and self-styled Christian missionary, John Allen Chau, who was fatally shot with a bow and arrow this month while trying to approach a remote island off the coast of India. The Sentinelese, the people who inhabit the island, are one of the last remaining groups to reject contact with the outside world and are protected from invasion under Indian law. The bizarre story struck a nerve online.
Leo LaCroix, via Facebook: "Missionary work is a form of colonization."
Pete Hybertsen, via Facebook: "I'm not glad the dude's dead or anything, but if he'd had the civility to respect the indigenous people of that island's desire to be left alone, he'd still be alive right now."
Garrett Zimmer, via Facebook: "He did not deserve to die, and anyone gloating over his death has their own issues."
Bruce Talamant, via Facebook: "God has spoken. Leave people alone."
GombyJabbared, via Reddit: "Ignorance shouldn't excuse the fact that he put people's lives in danger by potentially spreading his contagions to them. He put his religious views before their health."
Readabookyagoof, in response: "I agree completely that ignorance isn't innocence. But I also feel queasy at so much schadenfreude about someone who to me was well-intentioned but ignorant."
Kris Fletcher, via Facebook: "You could look at it as a 'stand your ground' law."
Nancy Woodward, via Facebook: "Imagine how you would feel if your loved one died like this? Even if you didn't approve of what he was doing, you would still grieve his loss and not be hateful towards him."
Coco Smith, via Facebook: "His desire to spread the gospels does not give him the right to also spread foreign microbes they may have no immunity to."
Keith Allen, via Twitter: "Not hating on him for his missionary zeal, but why not travel to the mystical and amoral kingdom of Mar-a-Lago?"
PDXPolicyWonk, via wweek.com: "I've been to that general area, but tourists are well-warned to stay the fuck off North Sentinel."
Mortycai, via Reddit: "A well-meaning but mistaken human did something dumb and lost his life for it. Two things can be true, and in this case, it's that this was both his fault and it was a tragedy."
