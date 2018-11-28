WHAT TO KNOW:
- For almost a year, the sudden and unexplained closure of one of Portland’s favorite burger joints has baffled the city’s food scene. The owner’s legal troubles offer clues.
- A new report offers dire facts about Oregon’s climate future. This one stands out: Heavy rains caused a diarrhea outbreak on Portland’s streets.
- A national conservation group sued the Trump administration in a Portland federal court yesterday for failing to address ocean acidification in Oregon’s coastal waters.
- A local jewelry designer has made spiked self-defense bracelets that leave cuts like “deep kitten scratches.”
- The Bureau of Labor and Industries yesterday ordered Pamplin Broadcasting to pay a total of $55,000 in civil penalties and back wages to former KPAM radio hosts.
- It was only a matter of time before an enterprising Portland bartender tried their hand at devoting an entire brick-and-mortar to the gin. At Botanist, that’s Robbie Wilson.
