WHAT TO KNOW:
- A Multnomah County contractor closed its doors—and a Portland teenager was sexually assaulted. One elected official says she should have done more.
- Gov. Kate Brown yesterday released her initial proposal for the state’s 2019-2021 budget, and cigarettes are going to get a lot more expensive.
- Right-wing raconteur Ammon Bundy led the armed takeover of an Oregon wildlife refuge. Now he’s taking on President Trump on behalf of the migrant caravan.
- 7,924 miles: That’s the distance from Vancouver, Wash., to North Sentinel Island, where the body of John Allen Chau still remains. The missionary spent years preparing for the trip.
- The e-scooters may be gone, but hot takes live on. Merritt Paulson, owner of the Portland Thorns and Timbers soccer teams, tweeted at Mayor Ted Wheeler to bring the e-scooters back.
WHAT TO WEAR:
- Portland-made BlackThorn defense bracelets are designed to keep you safe with style. It also gives wearers a literal edge over would-be assailants.
WHERE TO EAT:
- Do not be put off by the slim menu and jarring brightness at Bhuna. The blast of flavors and their telltale after-effects warrant a visit whether you live in the neighborhood or are making a trek from elsewhere.
To get daily news round-ups like this in your inbox every morning, subscribe to our Daily Primer newsletter.
Comments