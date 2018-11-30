WHAT TO KNOW:
- The percentage of rape cases Portland police marked as “cleared” in 2016 was the eighth-lowest in the United States among 64 cities with a population of more than 300,000.
- The group seeking to bring Major League Baseball to Portland is anxious to demonstrate it has a potential home but the deal it recently announced with the Port of Portland tentative.
- Also, we have some questions about that aerial tram in the stadium.
- Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler plans to bring a new policing pilot program before City Council for final approval on Wednesday, Dec. 5. The Public Safety Support Specialists will be non-sworn officers who do not carry guns.
- Two of the men involved in setting a booby trap that snared a Portland cyclist earlier this month have been indicted on charges of felony assault and reckless endangerment.
- Aging hits punks harder than most. Lee Corey Oswald’s new album is essential listening for elder scenesters.
SANTA IS OUT, KRAMPUS IS IN:
- Portland’s been a little angrier this year, so the time feels right to celebrate Christmas by taking photos with Europe’s favorite seasonal goat-demon.
DRINK FOR A CAUSE:
- More than 1,000 breweries across the country—including dozens in Oregon—are making the same batch in order to support those devastated by the Camp Fire in Northern California.
