WHAT TO KNOW:
- The youngest member of the Oregon Zoo’s elephant herd, Lily, died suddenly Thursday night. Lily’s death has reignited concerns over the treatment of animals in captivity. On Saturday, protestors gathered at the zoo entrance and begged visitors to turn back.
- Mayor Wheeler’s communications staff asked a select group of reporters to sign non-disclosure agreements to gain access to the Portland Police Bureau’s command staff during a right-wing protest on Nov. 17.
- Many questions remain unanswered about the proposal to build a baseball stadium on the Willamette River. What we can say now is that the environmental issues associated with the site should not prevent development.
- Last year, three sea turtles died after washing up on the Oregon coast. This winter, the aquarium asks residents to keep an eye out for the stranded endangered animals so that they can be rehabilitated.
- Portlander Arthur McNeil runs 30 miles a day to raise money for homeless shelters. His story is the focus of a new short documentary.
PORTLAND'S MOST STYLISH:
- We asked Portlanders: What is your kvetch about the city? Here’s what the most well-dressed residents had to say.
"I just wish I could get across Portland faster these days."
"People suck at driving here, and the speed limits, especially on the highways, could use a bump up"
WHAT TO VAPE:
- The mouthpiece on Orchid Essentials’ vape pens are round and wide like a bubble-tea straw. When you pull, it snaps, crackles and pops louder than most any other any device.
