- City Commissioner-elect Jo Ann Hardesty says she is opposed to a new police classification that would allow the Portland Police Bureau to hire unarmed officers.
- The real estate magnate Jordan Schnitzer says he’s still hoping to turn the never-used Wapato Jail into facility for helping people in need.
- According to a recent survey, Portland is the nation’s eighth most popular retirement destination. And the ideal retirement home is single story and at least 1,635 square feet. (Please stop laughing).
- A state agency stood by its decision to allow a fishing platform at Willamette Falls—part of a larger power struggle between Oregon’s native tribes.
- Few people know the city like Lyft and Uber drivers. Today, as part of the company’s nationwide “Lyfties Awards” it announced which Portland destinations are most popular.
- Topicals are the gateway drug of modern cannabis. From treating tennis elbow to gentle care for sensitive skin types, here is our roundup of topical varieties for cannabis-based relief.
- Looking for your new favorite place to grab a drink? Explore our list of the five most buzz-worthy Portland bars this week.
