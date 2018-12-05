WHAT TO KNOW:
- Dave Roy planted 9,000 Christmas trees this year. Only 10 percent survived. WW spike with Roy this week about how the climate stole Christmas.
- A new “high-level” food cart pod is coming to Southeast Portland, courtesy of a veteran local developer.
- Jo Ann Hardesty says she’s still moving forward with an effort to withdraw Portland from the Joint Terrorism Task force—even after the special agent in charge of the local FBI office held an unusual briefing to make the case that Portlanders are safer with the partnership.
- A Portland rapper went viral after she was misidentified as Eminem’s daughter.
- Multnomah County reports that it will fund 300 seasonal winter beds this year. Here’s where residents in need can find winter warming shelters as temperatures plummet.
MUST-SEE:
- Mount Hood has perhaps never been portrayed so innocently as when Jimmy Stewart refers to it as “that tall fella with the white hair” in 1952’s Bend of the River. Catch the old Western on Dec. 9 at Hollywood Theater.
WHERE TO EAT:
- Bar Rione Is the New waiting room for Piazza Italia, but it’s a destination in its own right. Compared to the room next door, Rione seems downright subdued. But that only helps to make the more modern features pop.
