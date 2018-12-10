WHAT TO KNOW:

TOUGH LOSS: 

Portland Timbers vs. Atlanta United (Craig Mitchelldyer / portland Timbers)
Portland Timbers vs. Atlanta United (Craig Mitchelldyer / portland Timbers)

WHERE TO EAT:

(Abby Gordon)
(Abby Gordon)

To get daily news round-ups like this in your inbox every morning, subscribe to our Daily Primer newsletter.