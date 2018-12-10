WHAT TO KNOW:
- Sen. Jeff Merkley appears to be giving up on running simultaneously for president and senator in 2020. Oregon law prohibits being on the ballot for more than one elected position in any given year.
- Mayor Ted Wheeler announced on Twitter that the Portland Police Bureau will stop charging crime victims for their own police reports.
- Portland’s e-scooter pilot program ended Nov. 20—and added more than $100,000 to city coffers—but Bird is not flying out quietly. On Friday, the company announced plans to hold a rally in front of Portland City Hall.
- A fight between Multnomah County and Portland City Hall endangers a deal for $5.25 million a year in funds for services for homeless.
- In a deal that shows how seriously America’s largest companies take the cannabis industry, the tobacco giant Altria today announced it was buying a major stake in Cronos, a Canadian cannabis company.
TOUGH LOSS:
- After defying the odds all season, the Portland Timbers found the final hurdle just a little too high. In front of a record MLS Cup Final attendance of 73,019 supporters in Atlanta, Ga., the Timbers fell 2-0 to Atlanta United.
WHERE TO EAT:
- The debate about where to eat is often fixed to geography. WW’s Restaurant Guide is crafted to help you find just the right spot.
