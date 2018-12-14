WHAT TO KNOW:
- In October, a natural gas pipeline ruptured outside a British Columbia town called Prince George, sending a fireball skyward. The aftershocks from that blast are still being felt in Portland.
- National co-working startup WeWork is joining an effort to keep Portland artists from being displaced by rising rents.
- How many times did Portland Water Bureau find Cryptosporidium in the city’s water source, likely from wildlife poop, in 2018? As of Monday, the number is nine.
- One of the reasons Portland-area officials are eager to use tourist dollars for housing? There’s a $3.25 million gap baked into the Metro housing bond.
- A new report recommends a dramatic solution to Oregon’s underfunded public defenders: Scrap the whole system and start over.
- The digital age has claimed another victim: Tin House’s quarterly literary magazine. In June 2019, the publishing house will release its last issue.
MUST-WATCH:
- Ryan Reynolds’ new Aviation Gin ad satirizes artisan-obsessed Portland. In the video, distillers’ days begin with four hours of silent meditation, followed by e-scoots down to fruit groves.
WHERE TO EAT:
- They’re the backbone of office buildings across the metro area, but rarely given the attention they deserve. Here are five cafes knocking out daily specials for a steal, and you don’t even have to work in the office to enjoy them.
