- Could Oregon become the first state to ban single-family zoning? Oregon’s Speaker of the House is drafting legislation that would end single-family zoning in cities of 10,000 or more: “The state’s housing crisis requires a combination of bolder strategies.”
- Mayor Wheeler has agreed to accommodate a “personal relationship” between his chief of staff, Michael Cox, and a woman who was previously supervised by Cox and continues to work for the mayor’s office.
- We profiled 16 of our favorite new Oregon food companies started in the past seven years. Some are innovative, others simply have great origin stories. All of them are tasty.
- As the Portland school board votes to fund cops in schools, an activist went viral by telling a harrowing story of guns drawn over a missing calculator.
- It’s been 11 months since the Oregon Government Ethics Commission found former Oregon First Lady Cylvia Hayes had committed 22 violations of state ethics laws. But her case still hasn’t been resolved.
- Metallica wants their fans to a get a job. The band just gave a “load” of money to a Portland-area community college.
- Last month, Willamette Week brought together Portland’s five funniest comedians for a show at Revolution Hall. If you missed it, we condensed the five sets into separate podcasts so that you can stream each of them at home.
