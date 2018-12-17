WHAT TO KNOW:

HEAVY METAL: 

MUST-LISTEN:

  • Last month, Willamette Week brought together Portland’s five funniest comedians for a show at Revolution Hall. If you missed it, we condensed the five sets into separate podcasts so that you can stream each of them at home.
(Abby Gordon)
(Abby Gordon)

To get daily news round-ups like this in your inbox every morning, subscribe to our Daily Primer newsletter.