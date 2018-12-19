WHAT TO KNOW:
- A Christmas miracle: Portland got 3 inches of rain but the sewers didn’t overflow into the Willamette River.
- While the “atmospheric river” was fairly uneventful, wind speeds were no joke. Gusts downtown and atop the Fremont Bridge reached 50 miles per hour.
- Robert Stryk ran an Oregon winery and plotted the resurgence of the state GOP. Now he’s a well-paid White House gatekeeper.
- Jimmy Marr, a prominent white supremacist from Oregon, was sent to the hospital Dec. 17 after a fight with four men in Corvallis. Marr goes by the name “Genocide Jimmy” on Twitter.
- One Portland media analyst was one of the earliest critics of Facebook. He says the platform is sloppy with your data, and you probably aren’t paying close enough attention.
- Today, Portland releases its latest numbers on affordable housing. Good news: More apartments. Bad news: Not very many of them are going to the people most at risk of living on the streets.
MUST-WATCH:
- Aaron Ross, creator and host of late-night talk show pastiche Who’s the Ross just launched a new web sitcom which stars Ross as a frustrated live talk-show host named Aaron Ross.
MARY JANE CHRISTMAS:
- Stumped on your Christmas shopping this year? Here are some cannabis stocking stuffers for the stoner in your life.
