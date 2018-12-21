WHAT TO KNOW:
- The Josephine County Sheriff’s Office is recruiting new officers with a flashy music video that makes working at the Southern Oregon law-enforcement agency look like an edge-of-your-seat thrill ride.
- You will soon have to kiss the landmark Alder Street Food Cart Pod goodbye. But tourists will get an unprecedented view of the Rose City. Designs for Portland’s tallest hotel were just approved by a design review committee.
- Eddie, the Oregon Zoo sea otter who became an internet sensation thanks to his slam-dunking skills (and… other things), has died at the age of 20.
- When House Speaker Tina Kotek released committee assignments for the 2019 session last night, there was one big surprise on the list. She took the gavel from one of Salem’s longest serving committee chairs.
- Less than a year after opening, parishioners of Chapel Hill will have to find a new watering hole at which to worship, as the church-themed Southeast Portland bar has shut its doors.
SHOPPING LIST:
- We asked WW‘s style writers: What apparel would you would buy random prominent Portlanders if assigned them at a citywide, Secret Santa-style gift-giving?
WHERE TO DRINK:
- If you’ve never started the holiday sharing a pre-dawn shot with the other lonely lushes using the eastside’s homiest dive as a surrogate for their actual father’s place, have you ever really spent Christmas in Portland?
